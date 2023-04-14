Local golfers Corpuz, Galdiano miss Lotte cut

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Allisen Corpuz played the over-under with the LPGA Lotte Championship cut line during Thursday’s second round.

Unfortunately, the 2016 Punahou graduate finished one shot back of where she needed to be.

Corpuz struggled early, then went on a wild ride over the final fives holes to finish with a 4-over 76, which put her in a tie for 75th at 3-over 147.

“I’m always disappointed to not make the weekend. I didn’t really feel like my game was there this week,” said Corpuz, who finished 18th at last year’s Lotte. “I’m just going to get some rest and get ready for Chevron next week.”

Mariel Galdiano, also a 2016 Punahou graduate, missed the cut as well after carding a 75 to finish tied for 117th at 151.

The top 65 and ties made the cut.

Corpuz, who started the day tied for 21st at 1 under, bogeyed Nos. 4, 7, 9, 10 and 11 — the last one coming when a 5-foot putt lipped out.

“I kind of missed a few short ones,” she said. “I actually felt like I stroked it pretty well today. I just didn’t read them right.”

Corpuz, 25, then recovered with birdies on the 14th and 15th to reach 2 over for the tournament, which put her right on the cut line. She sank a 20-foot putt on No. 15. Corpuz bogeyed both holes in the first round.

“I just hit a really good iron shot into 14 and I had a good look at it,” Corpuz said. “I felt like I was putting pretty well. I just couldn’t put anything in the hole. I got that one and I had the one on 15 go in as well.”

Corpuz bogeyed the 16th and 17th to go to 4 over, so she knew she needed an eagle on the par-5 18th to make the cut.

“(Nos.) 16 and 17, obviously are par-4s, I couldn’t quite get pars on those. I fought really hard today.”

On 18, Corpuz’s second shot went into a bunker left of the green. Her shot from the bunker went 10 feet past the hole, which ended any chance of her reaching 2 over. She recovered by making the birdie putt.

Galdiano, who started on the back nine, parred her first four holes to extend her par run to 14 in a row. She followed by recording her first birdie of the tournament on No. 14.

“When I’m poised and relaxed, I can play my best,” said Galdiano, who played this week on a sponsor’s exemption.

She bogeyed Nos. 8 and 17, and took a double-bogey on No. 6.

“I didn’t play how I wanted to, but I think I handled it pretty well despite not playing that great, Galdiano said.

Corpuz and Galdiano, 24, were playing as professionals in Hawaii for the first time.

Galdiano won three consecutive girls state championships from 2013 to 2015 and finished runner-up to Corpuz as a senior.

Corpuz is in her second year on the LPGA Tour, while Galdiano will tee it up on the Epson Tour.