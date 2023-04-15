2 men killed in separate crashes on Oahu

Two men died in separate overnight vehicle crashes on Oahu, Honolulu police said today.

The first crash occurred at about 1:25 a.m. when a 29-year-old motorist driving south on Kahekili Highway failed to negotiate a right turn onto Likelike Highway, hit the median, lost control of the vehicle and collided into a guardrail, according to a Honolulu Police Department report.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said its paramedics treated the man and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

Police said the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and appeared to be speeding. HPD did not give details on the type of vehicle.

At about 2:55 a.m., a 31-year-old man died after crashing a motorcycle on H-1 Freeway in Kalihi.

The motorcyclist was traveling west on H-1 when he veered right off the roadway and struck a guardrail, ejecting him onto the road, police said

EMS responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was wearing a helmet and that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. An EMS report on the crash said paramedics also treated a second motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, and took him to a hospital with multiple serious injuries.

All westbound lanes of H-1 in the area were closed for several hours as police responded and investigated.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in either wreck, according to police who are still investigating both crashes.

These were the 17th and 18th traffic fatalities on Oahu this year, compared with 16 at the same time last year, HPD said.