comscore Max Holloway outpoints Arnold Allen to win UFC main event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Max Holloway outpoints Arnold Allen to win UFC main event

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
  ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2022 Max Holloway poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Las Vegas.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2022

    Max Holloway poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Max Holloway reminded the world he’s still one of the best featherweights in the world, outpointing No. 4-ranked Arnold Allen to win a unanimous decision in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card tonight in Kansas City, Mo.

Holloway became the 12th fighter in UFC history to record 20 wins when he was awarded a 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 win over Allen, who suffered the first loss of his UFC career.

Holloway, who hasn’t lost a non-title fight in 10 years, improved to 20-7, tying B.J. Penn for the most UFC appearances by a Hawaii-born fighter.

His 19 wins as a featherweight are the most in that weight class in UFC history, and he is the only fighter to land more than 3,000 significant strikes in his career.

“I was trying to come out here with no nothing, but Arnold Allen hits like a truck,” Holloway said in his post-fight interview with his right eye swelling up after a nasty punch from Allen in the fifth round. “My modeling career is in jeopardy because of it.”

Holloway took control of the fight in the third and fourth rounds but had to withstand an onslaught of punishment as Allen came out firing in the fifth round.

The Star-Advertiser scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Holloway, giving him rounds one, three and four.

The two ended the fight throwing haymakers, with Holloway buckling Allen with a counter left in the final few seconds.

“I thought we was going to keep tagging him until he wanted to go out, but he wanted to go all the way, and I can work with that,” Holloway said. “He’s a warrior. It takes two to dance and he did it.”

