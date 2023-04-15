Letter: Free meals in school improve education

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (“New Mexico OKs meals for all students,” Star-Advertiser, March 28). Read more

Kudos to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (“New Mexico OKs meals for all students,” Star-Advertiser, March 28).

Having free school meals as part of the public school system is conducive to a better educational environment. Let’s follow suit and bring about a much-needed change for all students within Hawaii’s Department of Education.

Next step, or at the same time, maybe even teachers! Imua!

Suzette Hanohano

Substitute teacher since 1993

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter