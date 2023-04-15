comscore Brooke Henderson in the hunt for another Lotte title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Brooke Henderson in the hunt for another Lotte title

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Brooke Henderson drove the ball an average of 291 yards on Friday but hit only eight fairways.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Brooke Henderson drove the ball an average of 291 yards on Friday but hit only eight fairways.

Henderson shot a 3-under-par 69 to move into a tie for ninth place at 6-under 210 after Friday’s third round at Hoakalei Country Club. Read more

Previous Story
Sung a surprise co-leader at Lotte
Next Story
Television and radio – April 15, 2023

Scroll Up