Brooke Henderson in the hunt for another Lotte title
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brooke Henderson drove the ball an average of 291 yards on Friday but hit only eight fairways.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree