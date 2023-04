Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A final inning meltdown proved costly for the Rainbow Wahine softball team, as UC Riverside scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally past Hawaii 9-7 on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine (24-15, 7-6 Big West) started well, plating two runs in the first inning courtesy of Haley Johnson’s two-run home run over the right field fence. Izabella Martinez added a two-run blast of her own in the bottom of the fourth, and Mya’Liah Bethea added another in the fifth, as Hawaii built a 6-0 cushion heading into the sixth inning.

In the sixth, the Highlanders (16-22, 3-10) showed some life, getting on the scoreboard via Marissa Burk’s three-run home run. Then, after the Rainbow Wahine plated another run in the bottom of the inning, everything unraveled for UH. After loading the bases, Hawaii starter Brianna Lopez surrendered an RBI single to Nadia Witt. Lopez then allowed two bases-loaded walks, leading to a pitching change to Chloe Borges, who promptly allowed another. The next two Highlanders each earned RBI singles off Borges, giving UC Riverside a lead that Hawaii could not get back in the bottom of the inning.

The two teams will face off in a doubleheader today, with the first game starting at 4 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m.