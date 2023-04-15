comscore Top-ranked Hawaii responds to fan’s message with big win over UCSD | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top-ranked Hawaii responds to fan’s message with big win over UCSD

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii players Keoni Thiim, left, Kurt Nusterer, Chaz Galloway, Spyros Chakas, Dimitrios Mouchlias and Jakob Thelle celebrated a point against the UC San Diego Tritons.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias hammered the ball against UC San Diego’s Josh Schellinger.

Production — particularly from the service line and at the net — followed in the top-ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team’s four-set win over UC San Diego in Friday’s Big West match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

