Hawaii teachers union reaches tentative contract with the state

The Hawaii State Teachers Association announced it reached a tentative settlement late Friday with the state and the state Board of Education for a new four-year contract.

According to an HSTA news release, the union’s Negotiations Committee recommended the agreement to the Board of Directors, which voted to approve it during special meetings Saturday, sending it to the bargaining unit membership for ratification. The HSTA Board unanimously recommends members vote yes on approving the tentative agreement, which runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027, the news release said.

The agreement includes salary increases in each of the next four years as well as increases in the employer contribution to health premiums, supplementary pay, and changes in the salary structure, as well as streamlining and expanding instructor pay on the schedule, the news release said.

A vote on the tentative contract is set for April 26.