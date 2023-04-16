comscore Column: New wastewater plant is a climate risk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: New wastewater plant is a climate risk

  • By Roger Fujioka, Vic Moreland and James Honke
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Roger Fujioka, James Honke, Vic Moreland

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Roger Fujioka, James Honke, Vic Moreland

Expect your sewer fee to increase by as much as two- to three-times because in 2010, the city signed a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to construct and operate a multibillion-dollar, secondary treatment facility at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) by 2035. Read more

