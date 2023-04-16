Letter: Green fee will help visitors do their part

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our ocean and the magnificent wildlife that call it home draw millions of visitors to Hawaii annually. It’s up to all of us to do our part to care for marine life and the ocean, which sustains all life on Earth. Read more

A visitor green fee can do that by funding local conservation efforts and improving visitor education. Nonprofit groups across Hawaii have the knowledge and skills necessary to restore and protect our environment. They just lack resources.

Unsustainable tourism, marine plastic pollution and climate change are major threats to our ocean and marine life. With a mission to protect the ocean through science, advocacy and inspired environmental stewardship, Pacific Whale Foundation fully supports a visitor green fee.

We urge lawmakers to act now and pass Senate Bill 304 and ensure that funds can be applied to Hawaii’s ocean and marine life conservation.

Susan Frett

Conservation manager, Pacific Whale Foundation

Wailuku

