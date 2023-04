Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episodes 85-86

6:40 p.m. today

Hak-kyu opposes the marriage of Chung-yi and Poong-do; he sheds tears as he tells Chung-yi about the past, how he has caused two men’s deaths. Chung-yi makes a difficult decision.

Episode 87-88

7:45 p.m. today

Poong-do won’t accept Chung-yi’s decision. Chung-yi pleads with Hak-kyu to tell the truth, but he begs her to keep it a secret. Shi-joon gets suspicious looking at Yeol-mae’s drawing of the dock and a lady.

“Taxi Driver II”

Episode 9

6:45 p.m. Monday

When his daughter remains comatose after an operation, Han Je Deok claims that her condition is due to medical malpractice. Ahn Young Sook asserts that the operation went according to plan.

Episode 10

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

A mysterious man enters the operating room; Do Ki instinctively knows he’s the key to solving this case. Do Ki fakes an injury and admits himself into the hospital where he has a run-in with On Ha Jun. Go Eun manages to dig up Ahn Young Sook’s secret past.

“Secret House”

Episodes 117-118

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Sol is confused about her biological father; she confronts Tae-hyung and collapses. Annie pretends to be in a relationship with Tae-hyung. Sol’s condition worsens. Sook-jin works to get her hands on the company.

Episodes 119-120

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Tae-hee breaks down in front of Yang Man-su. Ji-hwan stops Sook-jin and Tae-hyung from trying to take over the company. Tae-hyung is taken in by the authorities. Sook-jin and Tae-hyung work to frame Ji-hwan. Ji-hwan finds a CD from Yang ­Man-su’s home.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 31

7:50 p.m. Friday

After learning that Feng Ba and Murong Bao are in Baekje, Ko Un goes there disguised as a merchant. Murong Bao asks the Baekje king to attack Goguryeo first but he refuses to make any moves.

Episode 32

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok tells his father that he has no intention of going through with the wedding until the trouble regarding Baekje and Houyan is resolved. Doyeong prepares a gift for Damdeok before leaving the capital. In the meantime, Ko Un approaches Feng Ba with the ulterior motive of sabotaging the negotiations between Baekje and Houyan.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.