Popular Chinese game mahjong is making a comeback

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Eileen Pearlman may have an advantage after drawing three joker tiles while playing mahjong at Temple Emanu-El.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Clockwise from top left, Vivian Carlson, her roommate Eileen Pearlman, and married couple Sandra and Mike Schulman play “American style” mahjong at Temple Emanu-El. The temple is bringing back its mahjong games that were shut down during the pandemic.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Visiting college student Elaina Bolanos, left, joined Coco Green and Celeste Duncan for a game of mahjong at The Beachhouse by 604 in Waianae.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Carolyn Hopkins, Barb Holcomb, Allison Pollison and Elaine Richards played mahjong at at The Beachhouse by 604 in Waianae.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Eileen Pearlman makes her move while playing “American style” mahjong at Temple Emanu-El in Honolulu.