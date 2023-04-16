comscore Popular Chinese game mahjong is making a comeback | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Popular Chinese game mahjong is making a comeback

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Eileen Pearlman may have an advantage after drawing three joker tiles while playing mahjong at Temple Emanu-El.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Clockwise from top left, Vivian Carlson, her roommate Eileen Pearlman, and married couple Sandra and Mike Schulman play “American style” mahjong at Temple Emanu-El. The temple is bringing back its mahjong games that were shut down during the pandemic.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Visiting college student Elaina Bolanos, left, joined Coco Green and ­Celeste Duncan for a game of mahjong at The Beachhouse by 604 in Waianae.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Carolyn Hopkins, Barb Holcomb, Allison Pollison and Elaine Richards played mahjong at at The Beachhouse by 604 in Waianae.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Eileen Pearlman makes her move while playing “American style” mahjong at Temple Emanu-El in Honolulu.

Several mahjong instruction sites are online. For those who prefer in-person instruction, public libraries are a possibility — the Waianae branch recently held classes — and in the Chinese community, the game remains extremely popular. Read more

