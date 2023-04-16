comscore Ala Wai flood control project plan to be unveiled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ala Wai flood control project plan to be unveiled

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

A multimillion-dollar plan to protect Waikiki and nearby communities from a flooding disaster appears to be coming into focus as the Army Corps of Engineers announced it will present its “prospective plan” at a virtual meeting April 24. Read more

