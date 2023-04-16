comscore Hawaii high school graduates’ college enrollment, test scores continue to lag | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii high school graduates’ college enrollment, test scores continue to lag

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2021 Two people walk on the University of Hawaii campus in 2021. Just 51% of Hawaii’s graduates in the Class of 2022 enrolled in any kind of postsecondary education — including four-year and two-year college programs, and trade and technical training — in the first fall after graduation.

    GEORGE F. LEE / 2021

Just 51% of Hawaii’s graduates in the Class of 2022 enrolled in any kind of postsecondary education — including four-year and two-year college programs, and trade and technical training — in the first fall after graduation, according to the report by Hawai‘i P-20 Partnerships for Education. Read more

