Hawaii high school graduates’ college enrollment, test scores continue to lag
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:45 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / 2021
Two people walk on the University of Hawaii campus in 2021. Just 51% of Hawaii’s graduates in the Class of 2022 enrolled in any kind of postsecondary education — including four-year and two-year college programs, and trade and technical training — in the first fall after graduation.