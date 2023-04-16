comscore David Shapiro: Spotlight will soon shift from Legislature to Green | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Spotlight will soon shift from Legislature to Green

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie was quoted as saying the Legislature runs the state three months a year and the administration the remaining nine. Read more

Previous Story
Eminent domain of property in Kalihi sought to finish rail
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023

Scroll Up