Hawaii’s duo of Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle pulled out two three-set victories to earn the clinching points in the eighth-ranked Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team’s wins over No. 20 Arizona and No. 14 Georgia State on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

In both duals, UH lost at the No. 4 and 5 flights, then swept the top three. Against Arizona, UH’s No. 3 team of Ilihia Huddleston and Jaime Santer kept the BeachBows in contention with a 21-17, 18-21, 15-8 win over Grace Cook and Alana Rennie. Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner swept on the No. 2 court and Glagau and Van Sickle rallied past Arizona’s Sarah Blacker and Alex Parkhurst 18-21, 21-19, 15-6 in the finale.

UH’s match against Georgia State followed the same script, with Glagau and Van Sickle holding off GSU twins Angel and Bella Ferary 21-16, 19-21, 15-10.

UH (24-6) will face Georgia State again today at noon and return at 6:30 p.m. to face Arizona in its senior night match. Van Sickle, Loker, Lea Kruse, Sofia Russo, Chandler Cowell and Huddleston will be honored after UH’s regular-season home finale.

Hawaii water polo comes up short

Kennedy East scored the last of her team-high four goals with 1:16 left in the game, powering No. 6 UC Irvine to an 11-10 win over No. 4 Hawaii on Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

East also scored the game-tying goal with 1:52 left in the game. The win improves the Anteaters to 16-6 and 6-0 in Big West play, taking a one-game lead over the Rainbow Wahine (18-5, 5-1) in the conference.

Libby Alexander added three goals for the Anteaters. Bia Mantellato Dias led the Rainbow Wahine with five goals, and Jordan Wedderburn added two goals.

The Rainbow Wahine will conclude the regular season with senior night today against UC Davis at 6 p.m.

Wahine shine at Bryan Clay Invitational

Hallee Mohr won the discus throw with a mark of 163 feet, 7 inches, one of several members of the Rainbow Wahine track and field team to perform well at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Los Angeles.

Mohr’s mark was over 3 feet better than the next closest competitor. In the hammer throw, Montserrat Montanes i Arbo finished second with a mark of 186 feet, 1 inch. Victoria Solheim also did well in both events, finishing seventh in the discus throw and ninth in the hammer throw.

In the heptathlon, Catherine Touchette set a program record as she won the 800m event with a time of 2:17.75, the fastest ever as part of the heptathlon.

Hawaii sweeps softball doubleheader

The Rainbow Wahine softball team swept its doubleheader with UC Riverside on Saturday, winning 6-5 in eight innings in the first game, then 7-1 in the second at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the first game, Hawaii (26-15, 9-6 Big West) took an early lead, plating four runs through the first two innings. The Wahine then allowed the Highlanders (16-24, 3-12) to crawl back into the game, as UC Riverside scored two runs in the third, and single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to take the lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Izabella Martinez came up clutch, blasting a solo home run to tie the game and send it into extra innings. There, Maya Nakamura won it for Hawaii, lifting a sacrifice fly to right field to score Xiao Gin from third for the walkoff win.

The second game was far less dramatic.

Hawaii again built an early lead, scoring in the third and fourth innings and leading 2-1 entering the fifth. In the fifth inning, Martinez crushed a grand slam and Mya’Liah Bethea went back-to-back with a solo shot to blow the game open. That would be more than enough run support for starter Brianna Lopez, who struck out eight to earn the win.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

No. 8 Hawai’i 3, No. 20 Arizona 2

1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Sarah Blacker/Alex Parkhurst (ARIZ) 18-21, 21-19, 15-6

2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Abby Russell/Hope Shannon (ARIZ) 22-20, 21-16

3. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Grace Cook/Alana Rennie (ARIZ) 21-17, 18-21, 15-8

4. Dilara Gedikoglu/Kali Uhl (ARIZ) def. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo (UH) 21-18, 21-13

5. Miranda Erro/Annie Kost (ARIZ) def. Chandler Cowell/Sydney Miller (UH) 21-19, 21-13

No. 8 Hawai’i 3, No. 14 Georgia State 2

1. Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Angel Ferary/Bella Ferary (GSU) 21-16, 19-21, 15-10

2. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Lila Bordis/Yasmin Kuck (GSU) 21-13, 21-16

3. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Kelly Dorn/Elise Saga (GSU) 21-13, 16-21, 15-11

4. Maddy Delmonte/Ayla Johnson (GSU) def. Anna Maidment/Chandler Cowell (UH) 21-17, 21-16