Hawaii makes it a runaway in beating UC San Diego

The Hawaii baseball team shuffled the lineup and then decked UC San Diego 17-8 at Les Murakami Stadium.

After third baseman Matt Halbach’s fourth home run of the year staked the Tritons to a 1-0 lead in the first, the Rainbow Warriors scored five runs in the second inning, four in the third, and three in the fourth to move out of reach. They added five bonus runs in the seventh, two coming with two outs after Halbach dropped consecutive popups in foul territory and then booted a grounder.

In Friday night’s 1-0 victory, the ’Bows deprived their fans of free tacos when they failed to meet the giveaway promotion’s two-run minimum. But it was Taco Saturday as the Tritons made three pitching changes in the first four innings and UH broke a streak of five consecutive one-run games.

Ben Zeigler-Namoa, who moved from leadoff to fifth, scored three runs, and designated hitter Jacob Igawa, who usually hits in the middle of the order, hit a three-run homer and RBI double from the seventh spot.

“We hadn’t really been productive over the last four games,” UH coach Rich Hill said, “so just wanted to get more of an offensive lineup in there. A couple guys who had been scuffling a little bit, moved them down in the order, and it worked.”

By winning the first two of this three-game series, the ’Bows improved to 16-12 and 6-5 in the Big West. The Tritons, who entered the three-game set atop the Big West, fell to second at 21-12 and 10-4.

In his ninth start since transferring from Arizona in August, left-handed pitcher Randy Abshier went five innings, exiting after allowing a run-scoring single in the sixth. Abshier, who improved to 3-1, has not lost since March 4, a span of six appearances. Abshier was charged with six runs, four of them earned.

Connor Harrison and Trevor Ichimura combined to allow two runs in the final four innings of relief. And the ’Bows’ reshuffled lineup provided enough offensive support.

In the second inning, Zeigler-Namoa walked, went to second when Igawa was struck by a Seth Sumner pitch, and scored on Jordan Donahue’s bloop single to right. Naighel Ali‘i Calderon drew a walk to load the bases. Jared Quandt was plunked to bring home a run and Matt Wong’s walk extended the ’Bows’ lead to 3-1. Kyson Donahue pulled a two-run single to right to punctuate the ’Bows’ five-run inning.

The ’Bows added four runs in the third to widen their advantage to 9-1. Igawa’s RBI double brought home Zeigler-Namoa and, four batters later, Wong hit a drive into the alley in right-center for a three-run double.

The Tritons cut their deficit to 9-4 with three runs in the fourth. In an unusual play, UH shortstop Jordan Donahue, who was near second base as part of a shift, mishandled a popup that was closer to third baseman Kyson Donahue. Patrick Hackworth scored from third on the play. Hill unsuccessfully argued that Noah Sudyka, who was running from second to third, clipped Kyson Donahue and should have been called out for interference. Hill eventually threw his cap but was not tossed, and the run was allowed.

But the ’Bows’ restored their eight-run advantage when Igawa blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

“Fastball, a little bit low,” Igawa said of the pitch he clobbered. Igawa said he readjusted his swing, bringing back an upper cut intended to drive balls higher.