Hawaii makes it a runaway in beating UC San Diego
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Jared Quandt slid home safely on a hit by Kyson Donahue in the second inning against UC San Diego on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree