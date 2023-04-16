comscore Hawaii sends off volleyball seniors with Big West-clinching win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii sends off volleyball seniors with Big West-clinching win

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER After the match, the six outgoing Warriors — Jakob Thelle, Dimitrios Mouchlias, Devon Johnson, Cole Hogland, Filip Humler and Kana‘i Akana— were honored.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    After the match, the six outgoing Warriors — Jakob Thelle, Dimitrios Mouchlias, Devon Johnson, Cole Hogland, Filip Humler and Kana‘i Akana— were honored.

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias, left, Cole Hogland and Chaz Galloway combined to block the shot of UC San Diego’s Ryan Ka during Saturday’s match at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias, left, Cole Hogland and Chaz Galloway combined to block the shot of UC San Diego’s Ryan Ka during Saturday’s match at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Setter Thelle showed his love and appreciation for the Hawaii fans.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Setter Thelle showed his love and appreciation for the Hawaii fans.

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Hawaii men’s volleyball team performs a haka after Saturday’s match.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Hawaii men’s volleyball team performs a haka after Saturday’s match.

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Filip Humler flashes a shaka to the crowd after Saturday’s match.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Filip Humler flashes a shaka to the crowd after Saturday’s match.

The arena’s last UH event of the 2022-23 athletic year marked the final home appearances for Thelle, Mouchlias, Cole Hogland, Kana’i Akana, Filip Humler and Devon Johnson, who were honored after the match. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – April 15, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - April 16, 2023

Scroll Up