Signs of Hawaiian Life – April 16, 2023

Terry Lagrange of Hawaii Kai snapped a selfie in front of Nalu Poke in San Sebastian, Spain, in September.
Bill Chung of Makakilo found an aloha shirt boutique
while visiting Bangkok, Thailand, in October. Photographer Ron Boyer writes that the name of the store is “Ha-Y,” as in “Hawaii.”
Mililani residents Patrick, from left, Kathy and Kavan Poentis discovered the Ohana Cafe in Saugerties, N.Y., in October. Patrick Poentis writes that the cafe owner lived in the Aloha State for 10 years before returning to New York, and most importantly, that the food was good.