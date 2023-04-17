comscore Police open arson probe after fire at Haleiwa film location | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police open arson probe after fire at Haleiwa film location

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 am
Honolulu police have opened a first-degree arson investigation in connection with a trailer fire at a filming location in Haleiwa late Sunday.

Five units with more than 10 firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a trailer fire at a filming location near the Kamehameha Highway and Cane Haul Road intersection at about 10:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw brush burning beneath one of the trailers. Firefighters also discovered contents of the trailer on fire, Honolulu Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 1 a.m. today. No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at more than $200,000, according to police.

