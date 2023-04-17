Police open arson probe after fire at Haleiwa film location

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree arson investigation in connection with a trailer fire at a filming location in Haleiwa late Sunday.
Five units with more than 10 firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a trailer fire at a filming location near the Kamehameha Highway and Cane Haul Road intersection at about 10:55 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews saw brush burning beneath one of the trailers. Firefighters also discovered contents of the trailer on fire, Honolulu Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 1 a.m. today. No injuries were reported.
Damage is estimated at more than $200,000, according to police.
