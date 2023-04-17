Letter: Could Texas judge ban other drugs as well?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What would happen if that same Texas federal judge who ruled to ban mifepristone also ruled to ban Viagra or similar drugs (“Supreme Court keeps FDA abortion pill rules in place for now,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, April 14)?

Linda Hayashi

Pearl City

