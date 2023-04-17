comscore Letter: Could Texas judge ban other drugs as well? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Could Texas judge ban other drugs as well?

What would happen if that same Texas federal judge who ruled to ban mifepristone also ruled to ban Viagra or similar drugs (“Supreme Court keeps FDA abortion pill rules in place for now,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, April 14)? Read more

