Letter: Taiwan, China actions dangerous escalations

The article, “China deploys warships, jets near Taiwan after leader’s U.S. trip” (Star-Advertiser, April 9), tells us that the tension between the U.S. and China in the Straits of Taiwan (and beyond) is intensifying.

The latest occasion was a meeting between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Taiwanese president. The Chinese response was to send eight warships and more than 70 jets into the Straits to counter what it calls a “provocation” against its rightful control of Taiwan. In return, the Taiwanese activated their missile defense systems and sent air and sea patrols to monitor Chinese aircraft.

These shows of force are incredibly dangerous. They make it increasingly possible that a small incident will escalate into a shooting war that can result in the use of nuclear weapons. Our Hawaii, of course, is one of the world’s premier targets in a nuclear war.

Certainly, the Taiwanese people deserve to have their independence safeguarded. Yet the perils of nuclear confrontation serve nobody. We should use every measure possible to keep the current relationship with China at the level of competition, economic and cultural, and not military confrontation. Interdependence, especially economic, creates a desire for peace.

Noel Kent

Manoa

