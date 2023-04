Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Iao Valley State Monument will be the fourth state park in Hawaii to require advance reservations for visits from nonresidents, as soon as it reopens after a slope stabilization project. Read more

Iao Valley State Monument will be the fourth state park in Hawaii to require advance reservations for visits from nonresidents, as soon as it reopens after a slope stabilization project.

The reservations are meant to limit the number of visitors at Iao Valley throughout the day, with 30% of parking spaces held open for state residents, who can visit at will. Out-of-state visitors must also pay a $5 admission and $10 parking fee — both free for state residents.

Meanwhile, Iao Valley’s reopening date is still in limbo: On April 11, the state announced it’s been postponed “until further notice.”