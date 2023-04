Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For pistol and rifle enthusiasts, the April 29 reopening of the Koko Head Shooting Complex is welcome news. But due to staff shortages, hours at Oahu’s only public gun range will be limited for now: on weekends only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., requiring free online registration for time slots (see bit.ly/kokoheadrange).

The complex was closed on Sept. 16, 2022, after the city received notice that many employees there had blood test results indicating elevated levels of lead. Renovation of the range has since occurred, and protocols are now in place for better workplace safety and to monitor lead levels.