comscore Cockfight shootings in Maili highlight danger, residents say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cockfight shootings in Maili highlight danger, residents say

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:12 a.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Neighbors say this field, seen Saturday, was where Friday’s shooting took place after a cockfight in Maili.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Neighbors say this field, seen Saturday, was where Friday’s shooting took place after a cockfight in Maili.

A weekend shooting at a Maili cockfight — leaving two dead and three injured — underscores the dire shortage of police officers on the Waianae Coast and possibly the need for legislation to facilitate arrests and prosecution of those involved in cockfighting, a community leader said. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023

Scroll Up