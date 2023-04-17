comscore Hawaii nonprofits working to restore their volunteer rolls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii nonprofits working to restore their volunteer rolls

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Daniel Moefu-Tautofi has been involved with the Hawai‘i Literacy volunteer program since he was in high school. He organized books Friday at the family library site at the Towers at Kuhio Park in Kalihi.

    Daniel Moefu-Tautofi has been involved with the Hawai‘i Literacy volunteer program since he was in high school. He organized books Friday at the family library site at the Towers at Kuhio Park in Kalihi.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Daniel Moefu-Tautofi, left, Demetrius Moefu-Tautofi and Hawai‘i Literacy program manager Rina Moefu went through old books Friday before putting new donations on the shelves at the family library site at the Towers at Kuhio Park in Kalihi.

    Daniel Moefu-Tautofi, left, Demetrius Moefu-Tautofi and Hawai‘i Literacy program manager Rina Moefu went through old books Friday before putting new donations on the shelves at the family library site at the Towers at Kuhio Park in Kalihi.

Daniel Moefu-Tautofi became acquainted with Hawai‘i Literacy programs as a high schooler through his grandmother, who runs the family libraries at two public-housing complexes in Kalihi. Read more

