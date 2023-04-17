Hawaii nonprofits working to restore their volunteer rolls
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:54 p.m.
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Daniel Moefu-Tautofi has been involved with the Hawai‘i Literacy volunteer program since he was in high school. He organized books Friday at the family library site at the Towers at Kuhio Park in Kalihi.
Daniel Moefu-Tautofi, left, Demetrius Moefu-Tautofi and Hawai‘i Literacy program manager Rina Moefu went through old books Friday before putting new donations on the shelves at the family library site at the Towers at Kuhio Park in Kalihi.