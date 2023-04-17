comscore Hawaii troops playing big role in exercises with Philippines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii troops playing big role in exercises with Philippines

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • U.S. MARINE CORPS / APRIL 10 U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Nathaniel Jackson, a mortarman with the 3rd Littoral Combat Team, demonstrates the setup of a mortar system during bilateral weapons familiarization alongside members of the Philippine Marine Corps during Balikatan 23 in Santa Juliana, Philippines.

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Nathaniel Jackson, a mortarman with the 3rd Littoral Combat Team, demonstrates the setup of a mortar system during bilateral weapons familiarization alongside members of the Philippine Marine Corps during Balikatan 23 in Santa Juliana, Philippines.

The United States and the Philippines officially kicked off their largest joint military exercise in recent history last week amid boiling regional tensions, and Hawaii troops are playing a central role. Read more

