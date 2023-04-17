Residents want speed mitigation along popular stretch of Diamond Head Road

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Residents near Diamond Head want speed humps or other “traffic calming” measures to be placed along a portion of Diamond Head Road that’s heavily used by pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles.

The Diamond Head Neighborhood Board on Thursday unanimously voted on a resolution supporting measures to slow vehicles along Diamond Head Road, in particular the stretch of road between Kapiolani Park and Fort Ruger Park, or Triangle Park.

The stretch is currently without any speed mitigation measures, and residents say drivers like to speed through it.

The prevalent speeding along the road, which also features several blind corners in some areas, has driven concern from residents for decades, said resident Kendric Wong, who was lived near Diamond Head Road for about 20 years.

“How this came about … is we always complain about how difficult it is to cross the street in our neighborhood, or how precarious it is when you walk around Diamond Head Crater,” said Wong, who presented the resolution to the board.

Speeding is particularly worrisome on the road because it is popular with bicyclists, runners and pedestrians.

It’s also where surfers or beachgoers walk or park their vehicles to access the ocean below, and residents say the scenic route — it’s home to the Diamond Head Lighthouse and overlooks the ocean — is an increasingly popular stopping point for tourists.

While there are dedicated paths for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians along a large portion of the road, it’s configured in a way that encourages or even forces them to continually cross into each other’s paths.

“You have people running, walking, biking along that walkway, and the walkway kind of disappears at the lookouts and it’s kind of a bad situation,” said Arleen Velasco, a member of the neighborhood board. “It is dangerous, and I think the city should do something.”

Wong said drivers hit and killed his dog, which got loose, and a neighbor’s dog, which was on a leash.

“She had her dog on a leash, and it got killed as a car sped by and hit the dog,” he said. “It’s just time that we do something about it before somebody else gets hurt or killed.”