Hawaii News

The top three halau, all separated by a single point, reflect on their Merrie Monarch success

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu hula Tracie Lopes, right, and kumu hula Keawe Lopes of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e of Oahu won the first-place overall award late Sunday at the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu‘u “Sonny” Ching, left, and kumu hula Lopaka Igarta-De Vera, front, of Halau Na Mamo o Pu‘uanahulu, came onstage to accept their second­-place overall award as their halau watched in the background Saturday at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

In a harsher art or sport, having the top three finishers in the year’s ultimate competition each separated by a mere single point might be occasion for them to rage and plot revenge. Read more

