The top three halau, all separated by a single point, reflect on their Merrie Monarch success
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kumu hula Tracie Lopes, right, and kumu hula Keawe Lopes of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e of Oahu won the first-place overall award late Sunday at the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kumu hula William Kahakuleilehua Haunu‘u “Sonny” Ching, left, and kumu hula Lopaka Igarta-De Vera, front, of Halau Na Mamo o Pu‘uanahulu, came onstage to accept their second-place overall award as their halau watched in the background Saturday at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo.