After an emotional night, UH will focus on BWC Tournament
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss broke down as he hugged teammate and setter Jakob Thelle during Senior Night festivities following Saturday’s victory over UC San Diego.
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Warriors performed a Haka during the Senior Night festivities on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
-
DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
UH’s Cole Hogland walked off the court after Senior Night ceremonies that left many Warriors in tears.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree