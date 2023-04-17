BeachBows sweep on senior day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The eighth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team celebrated senior day by closing the regular season with wins over No. 14 Georgia State and No. 20 Arizona on Sunday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Read more

The eighth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team celebrated senior day by closing the regular season with wins over No. 14 Georgia State and No. 20 Arizona on Sunday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine (26-6) lost the first point of the dual with Georgia State but dropped just one set at the remaining four flights in the 4-1 win. UH’s No. 5 flight of Sydney Miller and Chandler Cowell rallied past GSU’s Cassie Thayse and Destiny White 18-21, 21-19, 15-9 for the tying point. UH then got wins at No. 3 (Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer) and No. 2 (Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner) to clinch the duel before Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle swept Angel Ferary and Kaylie Drysdale 21-13, 21-17 at the No. 1 flight.

UHs’ Lea Kruse and Sarah Burton, playing their first match together this season, led off the dual with Arizona with a 21-13, 21-14 win at the No. 5 flight. Cowell and Miller picked up their second win of the day and the BeachBows clinched the dual when Huddleston and Santer closed out an 18-21, 21-14, 15-10 over Grace Cook and Alana Rennie.

Glagau and Van Sickle closed out UH’s 4-1 victory with a 21-18, 22-20 win over Sarah Blacker and Alex Parkhurst in the final match of the evening.

Van Sickle, Loker, Huddleston, Cowell, Kruse and Sofia Russo were honored in the senior ceremony.

The BeachBows will host the Big West Championship on Friday and Saturday at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki.

UH sailors finish second at PCCCs

The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine sailing team finished second in both the team and fleet racing portions of the PCCSC Women’s Championship this past weekend in Santa Barbara. As the runner-up in fleet racing, Hawaii earned a berth in the 2023 ICSA Women’s Nationals held in New York next month.

Stanford won the regatta title in both team and fleet racing, claiming both a berth to the ICSA Women’s Nationals and the lone automatic berth to the ICSA Team Race.

Stanford went a perfect 12-0 in head-to-head racing on Friday, followed by UH with an 8-4 mark. Stanford also won the fleet race with a regatta-low 53 points, leading the eight-team field wire-to-wire. Hawaii trailed with 158 points, but where able to finish second and claim the conference’s second berth to nationals.

Skipper Vivian Bonsager and crew Sophia Schaeffer and Frances Tarpey-Schwed competed in A division and finished with 71 points, while skippers Mercy Tangredi and Morgan Carew led crew Taylor Ledgerwood and Quinn Gladstone-Lamas to an 87-point performance in B division.

The Rainbow Wahine will wrap up their season at the ICSA Women’s Fleet Race Championship on May 25-28 in Nassau County, N.Y.