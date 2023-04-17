comscore BeachBows sweep on senior day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows sweep on senior day

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The eighth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team celebrated senior day by closing the regular season with wins over No. 14 Georgia State and No. 20 Arizona on Sunday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Read more

