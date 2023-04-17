Team Hawaii dominates Hapalua Half Marathon
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The first to finish was Zachary Lee, far right, with Davis Kaahanui second and Michael Chin third.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Participants ran down Kalakaua and headed toward Diamond Head during the Hapalua Half Marathon. The race started in Waikiki and finished at Kapiolani Park.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree