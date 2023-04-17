comscore Team Hawaii dominates Hapalua Half Marathon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Team Hawaii dominates Hapalua Half Marathon

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The first to finish was Zachary Lee, far right, with Davis Kaahanui second and Michael Chin third.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Participants ran down Kalakaua and headed toward Diamond Head during the Hapalua Half Marathon. The race started in Waikiki and finished at Kapiolani Park.

The runners of Team Hawaii turned in a dominant performance at the 2023 Hapalua, claiming the top seven positions of “The Chase” at Hawaii’s most prominent half marathon. Read more

