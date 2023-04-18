VIDEO: HPD identifies 1 of 2 suspects in double murder investigation

The Honolulu Police Department this afternoon identified one of two suspects in connection with the mass shooting at a Maili cockfight around midnight Friday that killed two people.

>> RELATED: HPD vows to step up gambling enforcement in wake of shooting

“Both suspects used firearms resulting in the death of two victims and causing substantial injuries to the other three victims,” Lt. Deena Thoemmes said.

Thoemmes identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Jacob Borge with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. The other 16-year-old juvenile male suspect was not identified due to his age. Both suspects are from Waianae, she said.

HPD is requesting the public’s help as officers continue to search for the suspects.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” Thoemmes said. “Do not approach. And if anyone has information, please call 911.”

This livestream video has ended. Watch a replay at the top of the page.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.