Do not allow the legalization of recreational marijuana in Hawaii.

I asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence search engine, the following question: List in 100 words or less the negative impact on the safety, health and potential crime if recreational marijuana is allowed to be grown and legalized in Hawaii.

The response: “The legalization of marijuana in Hawaii could potentially have negative impacts on health and safety within the community, as well as lead to potential increases in crime.

“Marijuana use can be harmful to the lungs, lead to mental health issues, and potentially lead to addiction. Legalization may also lead to an increase in impaired driving incidents, workplace accidents, and negative health effects from secondhand smoke. The illegal marijuana market may also continue to thrive, leading to potential crime associated with its distribution and sale … ”

Maybe our politicians should listen to the sage advice of artificial intelligence rather than follow their special interests.

Wilbert Kubota

Nuuanu

