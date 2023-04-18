comscore Letter: Government excesses will have to be paid for | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Government excesses will have to be paid for

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Democrats have embraced a robust plan for government subsidies and giveaways that will assure election success until the money runs out. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Taiwan, China actions dangerous escalations

Scroll Up