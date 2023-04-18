Letter: Government excesses will have to be paid for

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Democrats have embraced a robust plan for government subsidies and giveaways that will assure election success until the money runs out. Read more

Democrats have embraced a robust plan for government subsidies and giveaways that will assure election success until the money runs out. Contrary to their mantra of criticizing big businesses for their financial success, Democrats shamelessly bail out financial institutions that embrace their woke ideology.

According to reports published on the internet, in 2022 a whopping 40% of American households paid no federal income taxes. Therefore, 60% of working Americans are paying taxes in support of all government spending. Hardly a fair situation.

The free-spending policies supported by most Democrats and a few Republicans have contributed to our current inflation woes and impacted the national security of our country. I wonder if voters will change the way they vote, or will they all continue to support candidates who promise free stuff that others will end up paying for?

When the money runs out, the nontaxpaying households will need to contribute to support government excesses. We can expect protests and riots when this happens.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter