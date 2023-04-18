comscore Letter: Open public courses for twilight golf games | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Open public courses for twilight golf games

Why don’t we get to play twilight golf at our public courses such as the Ala Wai? The days are getting longer and we used to play until dark, before all the COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. Read more

