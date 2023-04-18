Letter: Open public courses for twilight golf games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why don’t we get to play twilight golf at our public courses such as the Ala Wai? The days are getting longer and we used to play until dark, before all the COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

The government has now said the pandemic is over, so can we go back to playing twilight golf, please? For many of us, this is our exercise in the afternoons and evenings. It has been cut short for far too long.

Donnie Morris

Waikiki

