Two were killed and three were wounded in a shooting around midnight Friday after a cockfight in Maili. As can happen at these and other events surrounding gambling, arguments broke out on Kaukamana Road and escalated into gunfire.

Families are left to grieve in these incidents, and some neighbors are likely to feel the illicit activity also puts them at collateral risk. Expanded concealed-carry rights for gun owners will put more firearms in the public space, so such risks are sure to rise.