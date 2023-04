Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In 2003, Than Htut Aye moved to Hawaii from Yangon (Rangoon), Myanmar (formerly called Burma) and has worked at Pacific Gateway as a resettlement program manager for many years. He shares his recipe for a classic dish from his home country that is served at parties and celebrations. His friends, Khon Sai and Ah Pri (owners of Dagon and Rangoon Burmese restaurants), helped him prepare these crispy, mainly vegetable, fritters.

Aye says that these fritters are usually fried outdoors. All types of vegetables can be used. They are cut into smaller pieces for frying and the same batter is used. But more water might be added for morning glory leaves (ong choy) or bean sprouts. A thicker batter is used for kabocha pumpkin and squash. The battered vegetables are fried until brown and golden eaten, and eaten as is. Or, they can be dipped in a sauce or added to hot soups or stews as the finishing garnish. The unusual mix of chickpea flour (found online or at Indian stores) and tempura batter guarantee a crunchy shell.

Burmese Fritters

Ingredients for batter:

• 1/2 cup rice flour

• 2 tablespoons chickpea flour

• 3/4 teaspoon glutinous rice flour (mochiko)

• 1/4 teaspoon tempura mix flour

• 1/16 teaspoon baking powder

• 7 ounces water, at room temperature

• Pinch salt

• Pinch chicken powder

• Pinch grated ginger

• Oil for frying

• Vegetables of your choice, like eggplant, kabocha, ong choy, red onions, green beans, squash like togan, king mushrooms, corn kernels, dried yellow peas (soaked overnight and drained)

Directions:

Cut all vegetables into the shapes you prefer. Prawns with bean sprouts are a popular combination.

In a bowl, mix the batter ingredients. This recipe will cover about a large plate of cut vegetables. Wash and cut the vegetables of your choice. Heat oil in a skillet to medium heat. When hot, dip vegetables in small batches into the batter and fry on one side until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook until both sides are browned. Drain on paper towels. Serve on a platter immediately while hot and crispy. A soy sauce-tamarind chile hot sauce is often prepared for dipping, but any hot sauce can be used. Double the batter recipe if you have additional vegetables.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.