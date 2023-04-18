A twist on this hawaiian dish

The classic Hawaiian dish of taro leaves cooked in coconut milk has a cousin in this vegan dish that can be made with any sturdy, dark, leafy green.

For the traditional luau table, the greens would be cooked with beef, chicken or squid, but you’ll barely miss the animal products in this version, an earthy dish brightened with lime juice.

Multicooker Greens With Coconut and Lime

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 large onion, sliced

• 3 large cloves garlic, minced

• 1 1/2-2 pounds dark greens like taro leaves, collards, kale or mustard greens, stems removed, cut into ribbons

• 1 cup vegetable broth

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 cup coconut milk, or more, to taste

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• 1 teaspoon red chile flakes

• 1 cup sliced cherry tomatoes

Directions:

Using the sauté function, heat oil in multicooker, then sauté onion and garlic until softened. Stir in greens. Add broth and soy sauce, stir and seal cooker. Pressure-cook 20 minutes.

Let pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then release remaining pressure. (Taro leaves may need to be cooked 5 to 10 minutes longer as the calcium oxalate they include can irritate the mouth if not thoroughly cooked.) Stir in coconut milk, lime juice and chile flakes. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve with tomatoes as garnish.

Serves 6.

Note:

Greens may be simmered in a pot on the stove until soft.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 2 pounds taro leaf): 200 calories, 14 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 10 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.