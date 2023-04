Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Talk about hidden in plain sight. You might not see these spots right away, but with some extra effort, these eats and drinks are well worth it. Read more

Talk about hidden in plain sight. You might not see these spots right away, but with some extra effort, these eats and drinks are well worth it.

Check out this coffee cart

Sol Café (711 Queen St.) is a coffee cart within Lonohana Chocolate Factory, located across from Aloha Beer Co.’s Kakaako location. The cart has been there for about two months and currently offers hot beverages. I especially love the mocha ($6.25), which is made with Lonohana Chocolate. You can even add more cacao nibs on top.

Customers can also sample Lonohana Chocolate in the café. In addition to limited café seating, there are also chocolate bars and cacao nibs for sale.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@solcafehi).

Amazing italian eats

This eatery isn’t new, but La Cucina Honolulu (725 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. C112) is one of my favorites for Italian cuisine. Tucked away in Imperial Plaza in Kakaako, you can’t see the restaurant from the street. The pastas are made in-house from scratch. Popular dishes include burrata ($18) with Ho Farm cherry tomatoes and homemade pesto; roasted, seasoned bone marrow ($34) topped with pesto and served with toast points; braised leg of lamb with fresh pasta and ricotta cheese ($25); and gnocchi tartufo ($28). Be sure to save room for housemade desserts like tiramisu ($11) and crème brulee cheesecake ($11). Call 808-593-2626 or email lacucinaitaliano@yahoo.com.

A mysterious cocktail room

The Green Lady Cocktail Room (431 Nohonani St.) recently opened in the White Sands Hotel. Keep your eyes peeled for Room 8, and you’ll find it.

The new speakeasy features both indoor and outdoor seating, with beverages like 1819 Trading Station ($18),

Three Times a Lady ($15) and Golden Age ($16). This venue also features absinthe cocktails, so customers can watch the brouilleur in action.

Visit greenladycocktailroom.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).