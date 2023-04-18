Laotian to ‘thai’ for
- By Lillian Cumic
-
Today
- Updated 1:44 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
PHOTO BY LILLIAN CUMIC
An array of vegan options (From top left) Drunken noodles ($16.95), mango sticky rice ($5.95), eggplant wok-fry ($16.95), sticky rice ($4.50), Larb ($15.95), pumpkin curry ($16.95), mixed veggies ($16.95), spicy fried rice ($16.95), brown rice ($3.95), Khao poon ($17.95), yum woon sen ($15.95), Kua Mee Lao ($16.95), fresh summer rolls ($11.95).
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree