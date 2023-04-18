Laotian to ‘thai’ for

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tucked away in historical Chinatown is hip and trendy Olay’s Thai-Lao Cuisine. Once you enter this garden oasis set in a peaceful courtyard, you’ll quickly forget the hustle and bustle of downtown.

The entrance to Olay’s is full of charm with whimsical lighting and hanging flower lanterns. After checking in, you’ll be escorted past the all-female kitchen exuding exotic aromas into the outdoor patio dining area overlooking a stone koi pond with a waterfall. The covered area seats up to 100 and can accommodate parties.

Macy Khounkeo opened the restaurant in 2020 and named it after her mother, Olay Somsanith, who is the original founder of the family business, which also includes food trucks and swap meet catering.

Mama Olay still runs the cheerful kitchen with her sisterhood of wok bearers who rely solely on their tastebuds and knowledge of their native cookery without following recipes.

Khounkeo says, “We wanted to introduce our Laotian culture and cuisine to the Islands. It’s earthy with a little more umami and spice compared to Thai food and can be pungent in flavor and smell. I encourage people to try this style cuisine and not be afraid of Laotian food. Most dishes on the extensive menu can be made vegan so everyone gets to try my mom’s dishes.”

The hardest part is choosing what to order from the impressive selection, but my “part-time planted” husband and I agree there are four that keep bringing us back for more. The vegan Larb ($15.95) minced tofu salad comes with a crispy chunk of cabbage for wrapping up the mint/cilantro tofu and ground toasted rice combo; Yum Woon Sen ($15.95) Thai long rice salad tossed in a house-made lime dressing is a delicious starter worth sharing; Kua Mee Lao ($16.95) Laotian pad thai is a sweet, savory and tangy stir-fried rice noodle dish with generous toppings of bean sprouts, green onion, herbs and peanuts that lift the dish with freshness and crunch; and the Khao Poon Laotian coconut red curry noodle soup ($17.95) with aromatic herbs and assorted veggies is so full of flavor I urge you to order a side of Khao Niew sticky rice ($4.50) to soak up all the alluring flavors.

The curries and wok fry dishes come with a complimentary bowl of sticky, Jasmine or brown rice.

Take advantage of the BYOB with no corkage fee and bring that special bottle of wine you’ve been saving for a feast like this. Live music every Sunday adds to the ambiance.

Olay’s Thai-Lao Cuisine

66 N. Hotel St., Honolulu

808-536-5300

9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Instagram: @olays_thai_lao_cuisine