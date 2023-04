Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Locally owned Little Joe’s Steakhouse recently opened its second location at Pearl Highlands Center. The 4,500-square-foot family-friendly restaurant is located next to Liliha Bakery and is open 4:30-10 p.m. daily, with a happy hour from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Patrons should expect to find the same exceptional menu and outstanding service as the steakhouse’s original location on Nimitz Highway. Its dishes include USDA-grade steaks that are wet-aged 42 to 49 days for full flavoring and marbling.

Find ono food and drink spe cials at the restaurant’s happy hour. It features a 12-ounce New York steak or 12-ounce rib-eye steak for only $19.50. Guests can also enjoy a wide array of wines, handcrafted cocktails and beers.

For more info, visit littlejoessteakhouse.com.

Dual destination dining

Kitchen Door Napa in Wai Kai celebrated its grand opening at Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach last month. It boasts a unique dual-dining concept, which commemorates “local culture through a menu of harmonious island flavors and global influences.” Kitchen Door Napa was carefully curated by Michelin-awarded chef Todd Humphries, Maui-native restaurateur Richard Miyashiro and partner Tim Seberson.

The 7,200-square-foot establishment is at the heart of Wai Kai with Plaza Grill located on the upper Plaza level and the Boardwalk Café in the lower. Kitchen Door Napa’s menu caters to all with its salads, wood-fired pizzas, Asian-inspired noodles, local seafood, steak and housemade desserts.

Visit kitchendoorwaikai.com or call 808-404-9121.

Rise and dine

This month, UMI by Vikram Garg makes its debut at Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. Chef Vikram Garg opened the flagship restaurant as his first solo venture, aptly naming it UMI — meaning “ocean” in Japanese and “mother” in Arabic — as a tribute to the nurturing, life-giving, abundance of the sea. His “Ocean Harvest’ concept will be unveiled in two phases with breakfast service, which started on April 17, followed by its dinner immersion that begins on Mother’s Day (May 14).

Breakfast is served 7-11 a.m. daily. Make it a good morning with dishes such as the “mai tai” pancake, which boasts caramelized apple and a rum-coconut essence, or try the eatery’s loco moco that features an egg, beef and Hamakua mushroom gravy, and koshihikari rice. The UMI fried rice and smoked salmon tartine are a must, too.

Visit umibyvikramgarg.com.

Feast on this

Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii’s fundraiser Irasshai: Eat, Drink, Kanpai! is coming 5:30 to 9 p.m. May 6 at its outdoor courtyard and on the fifth floor. Indulge in Asian-inspired street food, drinks and entertainment, where all proceeds benefit JCCH’s educational programs and services.

Some of Hawaii’s top chefs — including Col-in Hazama of C4 Table, Chris Kajioka of Agaru, Jeremy Shigekane of the Prince Waikiki and Kin Wai Lui of Tane Vegan Izakaya — will serve more than a dozen dishes created exclusively at this cultural festival. Guests may treat themselves to dessert from Niu Soft Serve and Asato Family Shop. There will also be local brews, Japanese sake and other beverages for attendees to refresh their palate.

General admission tickets are $200 and $175 for JCCH members. To purchase tickets and for more info, visit jcch.com/events/irasshai-eat-drink-kanpai. This event is for individuals age 21 and up.