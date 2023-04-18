Pupu that reign supreme
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
The best of both worlds Combo plate ($18) with white rice, fried noodles, crab potato salad, teri beef and fried chicken
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
After School Special ($20)
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Business owners Ciara Delizo and Justin Ildefonzo
-
PHOTO BY
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Shrimp bao buns (2 for $10, 4 for $20)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree