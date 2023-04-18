comscore Take a ‘bite’ of this | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Take a ‘bite’ of this

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 4:20 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Some like it hot Thai hot means that even at the medium level, an aromatic chicken larb ($21.95) can set your tongue ablaze.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Drunken noodles with broccoli, cauliflower, long beans and chili threads ($14.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Mango around a mound of sweet coconut rice ($14.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Chicken with red curry ($16.95) is a conservative choice

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Crab meat fried rice capped with lava egg ($34.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Crispy calamari with salted egg lava sauce ($18.95)

The name Better Bites Thai & More suggests casual, perhaps healthier Thai cuisine Read more

Previous Story
Tofu and dumplings star in this sour soup
Next Story
Wingin’ it

Scroll Up