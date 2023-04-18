Wingin’ it
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Today
- Updated 4:38 p.m.
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Salted egg yolk chicken wings ($14.95)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Steve’s chicks offers wings in unique flavors.
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Yang nyeom chicken wings ($9.95 for six) are especially popular.
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Choose from a wide variety of wings at bb.q chicken.
