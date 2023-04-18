Wingin’ it

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chicken wings are the ultimate shareable appetizer, and they exist in so many flavors. Check out these various renditions.

Yi Xin Café

This eatery is one of the newest to open in Market City Shopping Center, and features a mix of Hong Kong, Singaporean and Malaysian cuisines. Fried chicken wings with shrimp paste ($14.95) and salted egg yolk chicken wings ($14.95) are both popular appetizers. This café is currently the only spot that features wings with the salted egg yolk flavor.

Yi Xin Café

Market City Shopping Center

2919 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

808-738-0818

Instagram: @yi_xin_cafe_808

Bliss Lounge

This karaoke lounge and bar features a food menu from neighboring business Soul Chicken. Wings come in packs of six ($9.95) or 12 ($18.95). Choose from flavors like shoyu, honey, wasabi mayo, hell’s gate (spicy) or yangnyeom chicken. The latter features a sweet and spicy sauce, and is among one of the more popular options.

Bliss Lounge

1095 Dillingham Blvd. Ste. F1, Honolulu

808-425-4458

Instagram: @blissloungehawaii

bb.q Chicken

bb.q Chicken is known for its Korean fried chicken that’s hand-battered and fried at lower temperatures for longer periods of time, ensuring its signature crispy exterior.

Wings ($17.99 half portion, 30.99 full portion) come in a variety of flavors like golden fried, secret sauced (sweet and tangy sauce), hot spicy, honey garlic, galbi, gang-jeon (sweet and spicy with soy sauce and chili) and cheesling. The latter features a sweet cheese powder that pairs perfectly with the crunchy wings.

bb.q Chicken

Various Locations

bbdotqchickenhawaii.com

Instagram: @bbqchickenhawaii

Steve’s Chicks

If you’re craving premium Korean-style fried chicken, look no further than Steve’s Chicks.

Choose from a selection of wings ranging from garlic shoyu ($27.95) and teriyaki ($24.95) to seasoned ($21.95 seven pieces, $24.95 for 10 pieces) and spicy volcano ($27.95). If you want to try a variety, get the combination chicken ($29.95) or three-combo chicken with snow fries ($70).

Steve’s Chicks

Kunia Shopping Center

94-673 Kupuohi St. Ste. B109, Waipahu

steveschicks.smartonlineorder.com

Instagram: @steveschicks_Hawaii