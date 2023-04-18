Arson suspected in Disney film trailer blaze

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree arson investigation in connection with a trailer fire Sunday at the base camp for a Disney film production on Oahu’s North Shore.

One unit with four firefighters initially responded to a 911 call reporting a trailer fire near the Kamehameha Highway and Cane Haul Road intersection in Haleiwa at about 10:55 p.m.

The wardrobe trailer caught fire at the base camp and crew parking site for the live-action remake of Disney’s 2002 animated film “Lilo & Stitch.”

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, firefighters saw brush burning beneath one of the trailers when they arrived at the scene.

Crews prevented flames from spreading to nearby trailers. Additional units also responded to battle the blaze and provide water supply, the Fire Department said. Five units with more than 10 firefighters responded to the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 1 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at more than $200,000, according to police.

The Fire Department and police are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

The scorched trailer is one of 10 or so trailers parked at base camp bordered by trees and tall grass near the North Shore Marketplace.

The original film of “Lilo & Stitch” is of a young girl, Lilo, in the Hawaiian Islands who adopts what she thinks is a dog. She names it Stitch and is unaware her new pet is a genetic experiment that escaped from a distant planet, according to the Disney website. Through Lilo, Stitch learns about friendship and ohana.

The fire disrupted production Monday of the live adaptation of “Lilo & Stitch.” Filming is expected to begin today.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the remake. Maia Kealoha of Kona was cast to play the role of Lilo and Sydney Agudong, born and raised on Kauai, was cast to play Lilo’s older sister, Nani.

Disney also cast Kahiau Machado as Nani’s love interest, David Kawena, the Hollywood Reporter said.