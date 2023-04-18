comscore Arson suspected in Disney film trailer blaze | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Arson suspected in Disney film trailer blaze

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • ROSEMARIE BERNARDO / RBERNARDO@STARADVERTISER.COM A scorched trailer sits at the base camp for a Disney live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch.” HPD has opened a first-degree arson investigation.

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree arson investigation in connection with a trailer fire Sunday at the base camp for a Disney film production on Oahu’s North Shore. Read more

