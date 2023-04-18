Arson suspected in Disney film trailer blaze
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:30 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ROSEMARIE BERNARDO / RBERNARDO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A scorched trailer sits at the base camp for a Disney live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch.” HPD has opened a first-degree arson investigation.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree