Chaminade, DOE, offer scholarships for school psychology degrees

The state Department of Education is offering full-ride college scholarships to help address the growing need for school psychologists in public schools.

The 20 full-tuition scholarships will be available to people interested in earning an education specialist in school psychology degree, or Ed.S., at Chaminade University. Applications are being accepted for the fall term, which begins Oct. 1.

“The mental and emotional health of our students are important priorities for our state,” said Chaminade President Lynn Babington in a news release. “We are pleased to partner with the Hawaii State Department of Education to offer this opportunity to health care professions who want to make a positive impact on our youth.”

The 36-month, 60-credit online program is being funded entirely by DOE, with the scholarships covering tuition, textbooks and fees.

According to Chaminade, the curriculum for the Ed.S. in school psychology is designed for working professionals to gain the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values essential to providing support and care for students from preschool to 12th grade.

School psychologists provide counseling, emotional and behavioral assessments, and intervention services for students.

“As educators, we are committed to ensuring our students have access to mental and behavioral health services to support their well-being throughout their educational journey,” schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in the release. “School psychologists play a key role in our schools’ efforts to improve academic achievement, promote positive behavior and mental health, create safe and positive school climates, and strengthen family-school partnerships. We want to thank Chaminade University for their partnership in expanding our school psychologist workforce to fill a critical area of need.”

Contact the admissions counselor at graduate@chaminade.edu or 808-739-8340 to learn more.