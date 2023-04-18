comscore Coast Guard cutter changes command in Honolulu en route to South China Sea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Coast Guard cutter changes command in Honolulu en route to South China Sea

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian C. Krautler walks as the new commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the ship at USCG Base Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian C. Krautler walks as the new commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the ship at USCG Base Honolulu.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian C. Krautler addressed attendees Monday during a change-of-command ceremony aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton at USCG Base Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian C. Krautler addressed attendees Monday during a change-of-command ceremony aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton at USCG Base Honolulu.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Coast Guard outgoing Capt. Stephen J. Adler, center, fist-bumps shipmates with incoming Capt. Brian C. Krautler behind him during personnel inspection aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Coast Guard outgoing Capt. Stephen J. Adler, center, fist-bumps shipmates with incoming Capt. Brian C. Krautler behind him during personnel inspection aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Matthew W. Sibley, left, and Capt. Stephen J. Adler saluted during the change of command Monday at USCG Base Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Matthew W. Sibley, left, and Capt. Stephen J. Adler saluted during the change of command Monday at USCG Base Honolulu.

One of the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest cutters held a change-of-command ceremony in Honolulu Harbor on Monday during a stop on its way to conduct operations in the Western Pacific. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Brooke Tadena
Next Story
River of Life helps homeless with 40 sites across Oahu

Scroll Up