Coast Guard cutter changes command in Honolulu en route to South China Sea
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:26 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian C. Krautler walks as the new commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) during a Change of Command ceremony aboard the ship at USCG Base Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian C. Krautler addressed attendees Monday during a change-of-command ceremony aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton at USCG Base Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Coast Guard outgoing Capt. Stephen J. Adler, center, fist-bumps shipmates with incoming Capt. Brian C. Krautler behind him during personnel inspection aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Matthew W. Sibley, left, and Capt. Stephen J. Adler saluted during the change of command Monday at USCG Base Honolulu.
