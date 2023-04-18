comscore Council member hopes to cut Sand Island Treatment Center’s costs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Council member hopes to cut Sand Island Treatment Center’s costs

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Cathy Ahana-Rose, lead tech, showed Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam on Monday some of the client rooms at the residential treatment program at Sand Island.

Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam did not know that the city had forced the Sand Island Treatment Center into his district in Iwilei, but toured it on Monday to try to figure out how to ease its $36,000 in new monthly costs. Read more

