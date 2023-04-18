Council member hopes to cut Sand Island Treatment Center’s costs
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:45 p.m.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cathy Ahana-Rose, lead tech, showed Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam on Monday some of the client rooms at the residential treatment program at Sand Island.
