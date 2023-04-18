comscore Hawaii teachers union, Gov. Green tout ‘strongest’ contract ever | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii teachers union, Gov. Green tout ‘strongest’ contract ever

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
    Gov. Josh Green, Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Hawaii State Teachers Association president Osa Tui Jr. discuss the new four-year contract for Hawaii's 13,500 public school teachers.

    Hawaii Budget and Finance Director Luis Salaveria, left, Gov. Josh Green, Human Resources Development Director Brenna Hashimoto, Hawaii State Teachers Association President Osa Tui Jr. and state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi on Monday announced the successful conclusion of contract talks for 13,500 public school teachers represented by HSTA.

It’s a good time to be a public school teacher in Hawaii — perhaps better than ever before — based on a tentative new labor contract with the state. Read more

